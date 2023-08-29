Take Your Leftover Halloween Candy And Make Kitchen Sink Cookies

Throughout the month of October, when we are wholly under Halloween's spell, every trip to the grocery store seems like a good time to buy yet another bag of miniature candy bars. On November first, however, once the makeup has been washed away, and the spell has been broken, bowls piled high with leftover Halloween candy can become a little daunting. But rather than send that sack of sugar to the landfill, throw the whole kit and caboodle in your cauldron and whip up a batch of magical kitchen sink cookies instead.

Far lovelier than their name implies, the idea behind kitchen sink cookies is to use whatever ingredients you have in your pantry as mix-ins for your cookie dough. In other words, a batch of kitchen sink cookies can be crafted with just about "everything but the kitchen sink." While traditional kitchen sink cookies typically include both sweet and salty elements (think chocolate chips, pretzels, toffee, and potato chips), the beauty of kitchen sink cookies is that there are no concrete rules. This leaves room for creativity and improvisation and allows you to build a recipe perfectly tailored to your taste and texture preferences.