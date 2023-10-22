Tangy Turkey And Apple Sloppy Joes Recipe
If you are looking for a meal that will please your entire family, look no further: This recipe for tangy turkey and apple sloppy Joes developed by Christina Musgrave fits the bill. This dish elevates the timeless appeal of the sloppy Joe with a combination of lean ground turkey and crisp, sweet apples, all infused with a tangy and savory sauce. Musgrave tells us, "These sloppy Joes are perfect for the fall — I love making a batch for the family while we're watching football on the weekend."
Though apple might seem like an odd ingredient in sloppy Joes, in fact, it's the perfect way to add a depth of flavor to this dish. Musgrave notes, "The apple brings a bit of sweetness as well as added texture to the sloppy Joe." Perfect for a quick and satisfying weeknight meal, this culinary creation strikes a harmonious balance between savory and sweet and comes together in under half an hour.
Gather your tangy turkey and apple sloppy Joes ingredients
To make this dish, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will need olive oil, ground turkey, salt, pepper, and apple. You will also need your usual ingredients for sloppy Joes including ketchup, apple cider vinegar, tomato paste, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, and of course burger buns.
Step 1: Prepare the skillet
Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
Step 2: Saute the turkey
Add ground turkey, salt, and black pepper. Saute for 8-10 minutes.
Step 3: Add remaining ingredients
Add diced apple, ketchup, apple cider vinegar, tomato paste, brown sugar, and Worcestershire sauce.
Step 4: Mix together
Stir well and bring to a simmer.
Step 5: Simmer sloppy Joe mixture
Reduce heat to low and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Step 6: Serve on buns
Add turkey mixture to buns and serve.
What pairs well with these tangy turkey and apple sloppy Joes?
Your choice of side dishes will depend on your personal taste and the occasion, of course, but a wide range of options offer flavors and textures to complement the unique profile of turkey and apple sloppy Joes. A simple green salad with a light vinaigrette or a fruit-based salad with leafy greens, walnuts, and a honey mustard dressing would provide a refreshing contrast to the richness of the sloppy Joes. The natural sweetness and crispy texture of sweet potato fries provide a nice juxtaposition to the savory softness of the sloppy Joes. A side of coleslaw, with its creamy texture and refreshing crunch, is a nice complement to the sweetness of the apples and the tangy sauce.
A classic potato salad pairs well with the dish, as does boiled or grilled corn on the cob, slathered with butter and a sprinkle of herbs. As far as what Musgrave recommends, she says, "This would go great with pecan rice pilaf, roasted Brussels sprouts Salad, or lemon Brussels sprouts."
How should leftovers of these tangy turkey and apple sloppy Joes be stored?
To store leftover sloppy Joes properly and ensure they remain safe to eat, allow the sloppy Joe mixture to cool to room temperature before refrigerating. However, to avoid food safety issues, do not leave it out at room temperature for more than two hours. Transfer the cooled sloppy Joe mixture into an airtight container and place it in the refrigerator to chill. Musgrave adds, "I recommend storing the sloppy Joe filling separately from the buns." The buns can be left in an airtight bag at room temperature for up to five days.
Leftover sloppy Joes should be consumed within three or four days to ensure they're safe to eat. When reheating, make sure to heat the sloppy Joes to an internal temperature of 165 F. You can reheat them in the microwave, on the stovetop, or in the oven. Add a little water or broth to prevent them from drying out during reheating.
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 pound ground turkey
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 cup diced Gala apple
- 1 cup ketchup
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 2 teaspoons brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 4 buns, for serving
|Calories per Serving
|443
|Total Fat
|17.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|78.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|46.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.0 g
|Total Sugars
|21.6 g
|Sodium
|930.5 mg
|Protein
|27.7 g