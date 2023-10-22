Tangy Turkey And Apple Sloppy Joes Recipe

If you are looking for a meal that will please your entire family, look no further: This recipe for tangy turkey and apple sloppy Joes developed by Christina Musgrave fits the bill. This dish elevates the timeless appeal of the sloppy Joe with a combination of lean ground turkey and crisp, sweet apples, all infused with a tangy and savory sauce. Musgrave tells us, "These sloppy Joes are perfect for the fall — I love making a batch for the family while we're watching football on the weekend."

Though apple might seem like an odd ingredient in sloppy Joes, in fact, it's the perfect way to add a depth of flavor to this dish. Musgrave notes, "The apple brings a bit of sweetness as well as added texture to the sloppy Joe." Perfect for a quick and satisfying weeknight meal, this culinary creation strikes a harmonious balance between savory and sweet and comes together in under half an hour.