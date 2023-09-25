Herby Pecan Rice Pilaf Recipe
Everyone should have a reliable side dish recipe in their repertoire, something that's simple yet offers a unique twist — and can easily be made in under half an hour in case you forget about accompaniments until the last minute. Mashed recipe developer Christina Musgrave brings us this herby pecan rice pilaf that fits these criteria. With fewer than 10 ingredients — including salt and pepper — this starchy side provides more complexity to the table than plain steamed rice.
Musgrave notes, "This recipe is simple and straightforward. It's great for any holiday and it's so delicious!" Whether you want to dress up this herby pecan rice pilaf with a lamb shank or keep it casual with canned chickpeas, this versatile side dish will rise to the occasion and satisfy a crowd. Get the main course prepped and then whip up this quick pilaf as everything is coming together — you'll want to make extras.
Gather the ingredients for this herby pecan rice pilaf
For this recipe, get out some butter and chop up a cup of pecans. Next, pick up some long grain white rice, a selection that Musgrave says is up to "personal preference" and can easily be swapped for short grain rice as well. To season the rice, you'll need dried thyme, dried rosemary, salt, and black pepper. Finally, chicken stock infuses the rice with more richness than plain water, but you could swap it for vegetable stock if your diet doesn't include meat. Finally, chop some fresh parsley to garnish the dish once it's ready to serve.
Sauté the pecans until golden
Add 2 tablespoons of butter to a saucepan and melt it over medium heat. Toss in the chopped pecans and sauté them for about 3 minutes until they are golden brown and toasted. At this point, transfer them to a bowl or plate until the dish is ready.
Toast the rice with seasonings
Add the other 2 tablespoons of butter to the saucepan, along with the rice, dried thyme, dried rosemary, salt, and black pepper. Stir the contents to distribute the seasonings, then cook the mixture for about 3 minutes to toast the rice. As Musgrave explains, "Sautéeing the rice in butter before adding stock helps develop a richer flavor and also helps keep the grains separate."
Cook the rice, garnish, and serve
Now, pour the chicken stock into the saucepan and bring the contents to a boil. Cover the pot, reduce the heat to low, and simmer the rice for 12-15 minutes until it has a fluffy consistency. To serve, sprinkle the buttery golden pecans and freshly chopped parsley over the top.
"I would serve this at a holiday dinner," Musgrave notes, pointing out, "This is a great side dish for ham or turkey!" As for leftovers, she instructs: "You can reheat leftovers in the microwave or in a pan with olive oil."
- 4 tablespoons butter, divided
- 1 cup chopped pecans
- 2 cups long grain white rice
- ½ teaspoon dried thyme
- ½ teaspoon dried rosemary
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ⅛ teaspoon black pepper
- 4 cups chicken stock
- Fresh chopped parsley, for serving
- Heat 2 tablespoons butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the pecans and sauté for about 3 minutes until toasted, then set aside.
- Melt the remaining butter in the saucepan and then add the rice, thyme, rosemary, salt, and black pepper, stirring well and cooking for about 3 minutes until the rice is toasted.
- Add the chicken stock and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce the heat to low, and simmer for 12-15 minutes until the rice is fluffy.
- Top the rice with toasted pecans and fresh parsley.
|Calories per Serving
|189
|Total Fat
|17.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|18.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|6.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.4 g
|Total Sugars
|2.4 g
|Sodium
|245.6 mg
|Protein
|4.4 g