Herby Pecan Rice Pilaf Recipe

Everyone should have a reliable side dish recipe in their repertoire, something that's simple yet offers a unique twist — and can easily be made in under half an hour in case you forget about accompaniments until the last minute. Mashed recipe developer Christina Musgrave brings us this herby pecan rice pilaf that fits these criteria. With fewer than 10 ingredients — including salt and pepper — this starchy side provides more complexity to the table than plain steamed rice.

Musgrave notes, "This recipe is simple and straightforward. It's great for any holiday and it's so delicious!" Whether you want to dress up this herby pecan rice pilaf with a lamb shank or keep it casual with canned chickpeas, this versatile side dish will rise to the occasion and satisfy a crowd. Get the main course prepped and then whip up this quick pilaf as everything is coming together — you'll want to make extras.