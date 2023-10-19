The Difference Between Empanadas And Cornish Pasties Is In The Filling

There are certain categories of food that seem to be nearly universal in their application: things on sticks, things in sauce, and things wrapped in dough. In the latter category, we have dishes ranging from Jamaican beef patties (here's our recipe) to South Asian samosas (again, we've got a recipe) to Polish pierogies (yup, got a recipe for these, as well). Two particularly popular pies are empanadas, which may be Spanish in origin but are known throughout Latin America, and Cornish pasties, which, as the name implies, were created in Cornwall. They are now emblematic of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, as well.

So what differentiates these two types of savory pastry? Well, for one thing, there's the crust, since empanada dough may be made with masa harina in addition to flour and might also contain some sugar. Cornish pasty crust, as specified by the Cornish Pasty Association, mustn't be sweet and can only consist of shortcrust (aka standard pie dough) or puff pastry. Pasties are typically baked, as well, whereas empanadas can be fried. Still, it's what's on the inside that really counts, and again, you'll find that empanadas and Cornish pasties are just as different when it comes to their fillings as they are with their exteriors. While empanadas can showcase a broad array of meats and sweets, Cornish pasties follow a much stricter set of guidelines.