Baked Jamaican Beef Patties Recipe

If you're a Trader Joe's shopper, you may have experienced the delights of the grocery chain's frozen Jamaican beef patties, which are already an internet fan favorite. While they are undoubtedly convenient and delicious, they can be somewhat problematic, as an RD tells us they're too high in sodium for daily consumption. Well, one way to fix such a problem is to make your own beef patties, since you can always tweak the ingredients to suit your preferences. Use less salt if you wish, or add more peppers for a hotter patty. Just as they are, though, recipe developer Patterson Watkins calls her patties "a flavor bomb" and feels that the different tastes at play here — including savory, sweet, and spicy — make for a dish that "really pops and sizzles."

This recipe makes for 8 sizable patties, but if you're living alone and/or are into meal prep, rest assured that they can be frozen. If you want to stock any patties away for later, though, Watkins says not to bake them beforehand and to simply wrap the unbaked patties in plastic and foil to prevent freezer burn. When you're ready for another patty (or two), thaw it out in the refrigerator, brush it with beaten egg, then follow the directions for baking.