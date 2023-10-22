Why Your Salmon Burger Deserves The Mayo And Mustard Treatment
Long gone are the days when burgers simply meant griddled ground beef, sandwiched between two hamburger buns, with ketchup and mustard. Today's burger options are seemingly endless, with variations such as veggie, turkey, and seafood. While it may sound unusual, salmon burgers are one of the best salmon recipes. Salmon is a fatty fish, meaning it can hold up to a lot of flavors without the natural taste becoming overpowered. Just like a regular beef burger, salmon burgers benefit from seasonings and condiments mixed right into the patty.
Mashed recipe developer Kristen Carli came up with a fresh salmon burger recipe that utilizes pantry staples as flavor enhancers. Carli calls for blending fresh salmon filets with both mayo and Dijon mustard before panko bread crumbs are added as a binder. She also adds capers, red onions, and some fresh lemon juice. Carli says her favorite part about the burgers is how fresh they are. She shares, "I love the fresh salmon with Dijon and capers — so bright and delicious!" Mustard and salmon are a classic pairing, with the mustard adding a necessary tang without being overtly mustard-forward while also providing extra moisture.
Salmon patties are quick and easy
Aside from flavor and texture, cooking salmon patties is quick and easy. There's no need to worry about crispy skin, as the recipe calls for boneless, skinless salmon filets. The salmon filets are cut into bite-size pieces and added to a food processor. The food processor does all the work of grinding down the meat until it resembles ground hamburger meat. Once the meat is ground, the patties are formed and quickly cooked on the stove in less than 10 minutes. As far as toppings go, you can add whatever your heart desires. Lettuce and tomatoes are classic burger toppings, but anything goes with salmon burgers.
Salmon is chock full of omega-3 fatty acids, as well as vitamin B-12 and protein. If you want to cut back on carbs, Carli suggests serving the salmon patty atop a bed of arugula and tomatoes and enjoying it as a salad. If you don't have time to make salmon patties the same day, the patties can be fully cooked ahead of time and frozen. The patties can be stored in the fridge for two days if kept in an airtight container. You could easily cook up a big batch for meal prep to enjoy throughout the week.