Why Your Salmon Burger Deserves The Mayo And Mustard Treatment

Long gone are the days when burgers simply meant griddled ground beef, sandwiched between two hamburger buns, with ketchup and mustard. Today's burger options are seemingly endless, with variations such as veggie, turkey, and seafood. While it may sound unusual, salmon burgers are one of the best salmon recipes. Salmon is a fatty fish, meaning it can hold up to a lot of flavors without the natural taste becoming overpowered. Just like a regular beef burger, salmon burgers benefit from seasonings and condiments mixed right into the patty.

Mashed recipe developer Kristen Carli came up with a fresh salmon burger recipe that utilizes pantry staples as flavor enhancers. Carli calls for blending fresh salmon filets with both mayo and Dijon mustard before panko bread crumbs are added as a binder. She also adds capers, red onions, and some fresh lemon juice. Carli says her favorite part about the burgers is how fresh they are. She shares, "​​I love the fresh salmon with Dijon and capers — so bright and delicious!" Mustard and salmon are a classic pairing, with the mustard adding a necessary tang without being overtly mustard-forward while also providing extra moisture.