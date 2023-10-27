Magic Pie: The Mind-Blowing Dessert That Forms Its Own Layers

Some call it impossible custard pie. The French, who claim to have invented it, call it gâteau magique (magic cake). We think the name that makes the most sense for this single batter, wibbly-wobbly, triple-layered dessert is magic pie. It's a pie because the lowest of the three layers that emerge as it bakes is a delicate crust — no rolling or chilling required. It's magic for two reasons: By definition, making magic pie makes the baker a magician (which is always cool), and if any recipe fits the definition of magic ("influencing the course of events by using mysterious or supernatural forces"), it's this one.

Despite its undetermined origins, the forces that create the magic pie's three layers from one batter are not supernatural, but they certainly seem mysterious. Many magic pie recipes don't even require a mixing bowl. Just blend the ingredients and pour the mixture into a greased baking dish. After about an hour of baking, the base will form a solid, delicate crust. The middle will be a soft, silky custard that's just set, and the top layer will be burnished brown with a chewy, cakey texture.

Coconut is the most common flavor of magic pie. The neutral, nutty flavor goes well with the creamy custard. Shredded coconut rises to the top, giving the pie a toasty crunch that contrasts the smooth eggy pie filling in a very complementary way.