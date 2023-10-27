Martha Stewart Is All About Setting A Traditional Table For Thanksgiving - Exclusive

Of course, the star of any Thanksgiving table is the turkey. "I love a good roast turkey," says Stewart. Of course, just because it's traditional doesn't mean you can't play around with it. "I've been experimenting with, not a new method because I've done it before, but I've never really promoted it so much, and it's a parchment-wrapped roasted turkey. After you stuff your turkey and slather it with soft butter, you wrap it in an envelope of parchment paper." This method keeps the turkey moist and flavorful during the roasting process.

As for dessert, what could be more traditional than pie? "For Thanksgiving, I really love pumpkin pie, and I really love apple pie or apple tart. I used to love pecan and chocolate pecan, but I don't like it as much as I used to, so it's more pumpkin-y."

At the end of the day, the real meaning of the holidays is who you spend it with. "I love holidays, and it's really nice to celebrate with your family and your friends as often and as nicely as possible." It wouldn't be a Martha Stewart holiday if everything wasn't "homemade, handmade, that kind of stuff."



