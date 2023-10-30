Fast Food's Tricks For Anticipating The Next Trend

There you are, absentmindedly scrolling through your social media feed, and bam — your favorite fast food joint just dropped its latest creation: a dish that seems to be perfectly made for your current cravings, hyperfixation, and Insta feed. You wonder whether the chain tapped your phone or eavesdropped on your thoughts. You're left scratching your head, wondering, "How did the restaurant even think of that?" and more importantly, "Why do I suddenly need it?"

Fast food brands often bring back certain menu items from your childhood or collaborate with your favorite pop icons. They use a technique called trendspotting. It's not magic — though it often feels like it — but merely a calculated system of research and creativity that allows the restaurant chains to spot emerging patterns before they gain traction in the market. And they do this in a myriad of ways.

In this list, we reveal some of the nifty tricks, innovative strategies, and even some cloak-and-dagger tactics these brands deploy to stay ahead of our ever-evolving tastes. From simply reading your tweets to coming up with the weirdest food trends in history, these brands have their eyes set on what we want — even before we know that we want it ourselves.