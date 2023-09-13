Ice Spice And Ben Affleck Put Their Own Spin On Pumpkin Spice Season At Dunkin'

Pumpkin spice season is already here, and this year, it's getting the Ice Spice treatment with the arrival of a new fall-themed Dunkin' beverage and a commercial that features the star alongside Ben Affleck.

In the new ad, which premiered at the 2023 VMAs, Ben Affleck says that "things at Dunkin' are going well." Speaking in a heavy Boston accent, the actor and director brags that he's been promoted to "brand ambassador" for the coffee chain. We see him settling into this role as he sits in an office with rapper phenom Ice Spice, brainstorming ideas for a new drink name.

"I'm a Dunkin' girl," Ice Spice states matter-of-factly. "Ice Spice... my fans are the Munchkins," she riffs, explaining the new drink's name: the Ice Spice Munchkins Drink. The commercial ends on a funny note, with Affleck proposing an idea for a musical collaboration: "I just spit bars with you, we'll call it Vanilla Ice Spice." Unfortunately, judging by the sub-par freestyling skills Affleck demonstrates, his proposal might be a little less successful than other collabs Ice Spice has participated in.

The artist's sugary partnership with Dunkin' is officially here in time for fall. According to an official press release from the Massachusetts-based chain, the Ice Spice Munchkins Drink will be available nationwide starting on Wednesday, September 13.