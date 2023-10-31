You Should Be Giving Beef The Cordon Bleu Treatment

No, you shouldn't be giving your beef the "Le Cordon Bleu" treatment, which is the largest network of culinary schools in the world (although depending on how you interpret that, it probably wouldn't hurt). You should be giving your beef the "cordon bleu" treatment, a reference to the famous dish: chicken cordon bleu. If you've never had the pleasure of eating chicken cordon bleu, it's basically a piece of chicken that is stuffed with ham and cheese, rolled up, breaded, and fried resulting in a crispy hot pocket of protein and melty cheese.

The concept of a beef cordon bleu is effectively the same thing; subbing chicken breast for something like thinly sliced strip steak or veal. The beauty of using beef in this dish is it's very reminiscent of the classic American cheeseburger. You have the bread-like crust on the outside, beef as the primary protein, and lots of delicious melted cheese. In fact, while the original chicken recipe calls for ham, there's no reason why you couldn't use pieces of bacon in the inner layer instead. This would turn your beef cordon bleu into a self-contained bacon cheeseburger. The European originators of the dish might have scoffed at that idea, but that's okay. The great thing about the cordon bleu treatment is exploring what combinations work best with different proteins — in this case, beef.