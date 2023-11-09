What Zach Cherry Had To Learn Before Hosting The Great American Baking Show - Exclusive

After a short few years of being off the air, "The Great American Baking Show" returned in May 2023 on a new platform and with two new hosts. Now streaming on The Roku Channel for free, the show was hosted by Zach Cherry and Ellie Kemper for the latest season, with judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith of "Great British Bake Off" returning.

If you missed the new season, you can still catch up, but if you're yearning for something new to watch, The Roku Channel has good news: "The Great American Baking Show" celebrity holiday special debuts Nov. 10. We recently spoke to Cherry in an exclusive Mashed interview to get a full rundown of his experience hosting the celebrity holiday special, alongside co-host Casey Wilson, as well as his general take on the show since he began hosting it earlier in the year.

He said that hosting has been a great experience, noting, "I imagined that I would have a lot of fun, and it turned out I was 100% right. I am such a fan of the show. It always seems like they're having fun. You get to try great, tasty baked goods. I really nailed it on my prediction." However, he also noted that hosting came with a slight learning curve: He had to learn how to pronounce a bevy of baking lingo.