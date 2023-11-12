We Tried KFC's New Mac And Cheese Chicken Wrap, And It Was Surprisingly Basic

KFC has been transforming its menu in recent years. The company did away with its signature potato wedges and implemented a secret formula for fries. It tested a new bowl, and now, in addition to fried chicken sandwiches, KFC is premiering fried chicken wraps.

Whenever a new item arrives, there is some hesitation to try it. But this is not the first time KFC has branched into wraps. That was back in 2014 with short-lived wraps called Twisters. Then, in 2022, wraps were test-piloted in Atlanta, Georgia, before the company reintroduced some wraps nationally back in February 2023 for a limited time. Now, the company is bringing wraps back to its full menu nationwide. The lineup includes three wraps, including a new mac and cheese wrap.

With all the effort that has gone into testing KFC wraps over and over again, we sure hope that the newest wrap can live up to expectations.