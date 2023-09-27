KFC Smash'd Potato Bowl Review

If we have piqued your interest in this new Smash'd Potato Bowl, we are sorry to inform you that there is a big catch. The bowl is currently only available in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area for a limited time. It's available at 31 locations in and around Pittsburgh, as of the writing of this article. While 31 sounds like a lot, considering KFC has over 25,000 locations, that number is a mere drop in the KFC bucket. Additionally, it is only available for a limited time, but KFC has not specified what that time frame is. So if you want it, you better go and get it.

This is a testing product, and it means if responses are good, there is a chance we could see the Smash'd Potato Bowl make its way out of Pittsburgh, but there is no guarantee. If you do find your way to this bowl, though, you will be happy to know it is quite affordable. Each bowl is generously sized and comes in at just $3.49 per bowl. If you decide to add the chicken nuggets in and make it more of a meal, your total is $5.49. Not bad at all.