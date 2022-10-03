KFC Wraps Are Finally Returning, But There's A Catch

If someone asked you what KFC serves, the first answer you'd say would most likely be fried chicken. Of course, this isn't a wrong answer; KFC does sell all sorts of fried chicken, including drumsticks, breasts, and even tenders and popcorn chicken. But aside from the usual 12-piece with mashed potatoes and biscuits or popcorn chicken and macaroni and cheese, KFC has experimented with its fried chicken in many different ways.

You may recall, for example, that the chain briefly experimented with glazed donuts in 2020 (via Eater) or the limited-time chicken sandwich with donuts in place of buns further back in 2019 (via Brand Eating). If chicken and glazed donuts aren't your thing (for some odd reason) and you want something a little more substantial, you'd probably consider taking a look at KFC's infamously legendary Double Down, which according to TheStreet, is an "outrageous" chicken sandwich of bacon and cheese with two pieces of fried chicken as buns. There's even a hot dog version of the Double Down, should you believe fried chicken and bacon is not enough meat for you (via Foodbeast). The point is, KFC isn't afraid to think outside the box (or should we say bucket?) when it comes to marketing its chicken.

But, glazed donuts and giant chicken sandwiches aside, KFC seems to be testing a product that some may have seen before in other fast-food restaurants and even in KFCs before. Rather than selling sandwiches, KFC is taking a bold step into the world of wraps.