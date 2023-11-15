Hope Foods Plant-Based Hummus And Dips, Ranked
If you're into whole foods and general wellness, Hope Foods might be a brand worth looking into. Upon receiving many samples of the company's dips and hummus, I was inclined to do further research on the company and liked what I saw. Each hummus recipe contains extra virgin olive oil along with non-GMO ingredients. All of the dips are non-dairy and plant-based, and there are some organic options.
So, what did I think of Hope Foods dip and hummus options? As always, there were some I really loved and some that weren't winners. In this article, I'll delve into my first-hand experience with each of the 12 flavors provided and give you my raw and honest feedback concerning how each one tastes. Join me for this dive into the flavorful world of dips and hummus provided by Hope Foods.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.
12. Spicy Avocado Hummus
Reader, be warned — I was not fond of this Spicy Avocado Hummus flavor. I'm sure there are delicious versions of avocado and hummus out there (I'll actually mention one of them later on in this post), but this spicy version from Hope Foods left me disappointed.
Apart from its oddly spicy flavor, this avocado hummus left me confused as to exactly what I was tasting. It felt like both the garbanzo bean and avocado flavors were competing for attention without ever truly coming together to taste pleasing. Instead, the two flavors clashed in a way that was totally off-putting, with the added spice serving only as an unpleasant addition to this already twisted take on hummus.
As mentioned, there is another Hope Foods avocado option that redeems the avocado and hummus flavor mashup a bit. Still, as for this particular rendition, it definitely didn't strike my fancy. Overall, I wouldn't recommend it.
11. Plant-Based Roasted Garlic Dip
Not sure what I was expecting here, but I have to say that the Roasted Garlic Dip is one of my least favorite dips of the group. I get this is roasted garlic dip and all, but even the initial scent of this one was startling. It had such a strong aroma that I began to lose the genuine excitement I had when I first approached this dip.
As I cautiously sampled my first bite, I realized it didn't taste as strong as it smelled but still proved too much for my palate. This one lost points because of the lack of complementary flavors ... I didn't taste any onion, herbs, or anything else in the background — just garlic. Pair that with the cashew and almond base, and this one was overall disappointing. With that said, you can at least count on this dip being plant-based and dairy-free, which is a bonus for those following a vegan lifestyle. Just make sure you really love garlic before picking this one up — otherwise, you may walk away a bit dismayed with this pick.
10. Thai Coconut Curry Hummus
The flavor on this one is intense. Since it's made with Thai coconut and curry flavors, I definitely expected it to have some pizzazz — but I never thought things would get this fierce.
When the dip first hit my tongue, I reeled back at how robust the taste was. I initially thought, "Wow, this dip is amazing!" and was ready for the next bite. As I took in a larger portion in my next sampling, I realized that this flavor might be a little too strong for me to truly enjoy by the mouthful. Though I'm accustomed to the robust flavors of curry and coconut, this still proved a little too much for me, especially after the first few bites.
Besides its strong flavor, this hummus is also organic and might suit something very plain like pita chips. However, you'll need to have a backbone when it comes to facing this bright orange powerhouse of a hummus — it'll make you stagger backward if you aren't accustomed to Thai curry flavor, and even then, it still may be too intense for some.
9. Original Recipe Hummus
Like the sea salt and olive oil variety (I'll get to this one next), the Original Recipe Hummus flavor was simple yet effective. It is one of Hope Foods organic varieties and comes loaded with garbanzo beans, tahini, extra virgin olive oil, and savory spices that give this hummus its tasty yet basic flavor for anyone wishing to avoid the more "exciting" picks in this assortment.
Despite the overall simple flavor of this hummus, I do think it has a slightly edgier taste than the sea salt and olive oil variety. In the latter, I can definitely pick up the salt and olive oil, which lends itself to an overall brighter flavor. The original recipe hummus, on the other hand, is more earthy and almost a bit spicy. When looking at the ingredients, I found cumin and cayenne pepper, which explain exactly what I'm tasting here.
All in all, I'd say if you want a basic yet light flavor, the upcoming sea salt and olive oil variety is the way to go. If you're looking for something with a bit more "oomph," you should probably opt for this original recipe.
8. Sea Salt & Olive Oil Hummus
I appreciate simple foods, and this Sea Salt & Olive Oil Hummus is a good example of why. While this isn't my favorite hummus from the brand, it certainly isn't the worst. As you'd expect, you get the strong flavor of chickpeas for that traditional hummus vibe without being over the top or straying too far from the norm. It was very tasty on carrots, and I'd reckon it'd taste good with pita chips or other veggies as well. This hummus is organic, except for the citric acid in the mix, making it a good choice for anyone big on "clean" eating.
Did this dip knock my socks off? No. But was it pretty tasty? Yes, absolutely. For a basic hummus recipe with just sea salt and olive oil, I think this hummus would suit most taste buds just fine. It would also make a good blank canvas for adding your own flavorings to.
7. Plant-Based French Onion Dip
The Plant-Based French Onion Dip isn't bad; it just doesn't taste like you might expect. It's plant-based and dairy-free, which I think is pretty cool. Even so, if you're a traditional onion dip fan, this will definitely taste different on your taste buds. This dip is heavy on onion flavor, which you probably expect, except the onion flavor in this dip resembles fresh onion rather than the onion soup mix often used to make dip. There's no mistaking this onion as artificial, and as such, the taste is a little more authentic.
In addition to that onion-y vibe, I was also getting a hint of garlic on the backend. Onion and garlic go well with one another, and the garlic flavor isn't anywhere near as potent as the previously discussed roasted garlic variety. I checked the ingredients, and there's only garlic powder in this one versus the actual roasted garlic cloves in the garlic dip, which makes it much more palatable.
I'm not saying this is a bad buy, but when compared to the relatively smooth flavor of traditional onion dips, this one may throw you off a bit. Still, if you don't mind the taste of raw onion and enjoy light garlic flavors, this might suit you and your potato chips just fine.
6. Plant-Based Spinach Artichoke Dip
This Plant-Based Spinach Artichoke Dip was pretty good. It was actually the first one I tried, and honestly, it wasn't too bad. Full disclosure here: I'm not the biggest artichoke fan. In fact, I'm not sure I've sampled it more than once in my entire life. With that said, I tried to appreciate the dip for what it was despite the fact that I had yet to be acquainted with the interesting and distinct flavor of the main ingredient.
If I were to describe this dip, I'd say it's garlicky and smooth, but still slightly chunky. As I continued to plow through these hummus and dip samples, I realized this was the case for most of them, as they are advertised as "lightly blended," meaning you can expect them to have some unevenness in terms of consistency. The flavor was pleasant, robust, and quite garlicky, and I could see someone who really loves artichokes digging this one.
If you're an artichoke fan or tend toward garlicky and savory flavors, this is one of the dips from Hope Foods that I'd recommend you check out.
5. Black Garlic Hummus
I pretty much had already assumed I'd dislike this flavor simply because the previous garlic variety was so garlicky. Surprisingly, this Black Garlic Hummus was much better, with a smoother and more mild flavor profile.
Looking over the ingredients, I was interested to know what made this pick so different from the roasted garlic flavor. I was surprised to see that the majority of the garlic still seemed to come from roasted garlic, but the other element, black garlic, was there, too. Black garlic is known to be milder than either raw or roasted garlic, hence its tame flavor.
Overall, I really enjoyed this dip and found it more pleasing than the original roasted garlic. It went well on both chips and carrots, and I'd imagine it'd make a wonderful component to any savory hummus-containing recipes you might venture to try. Garlic lovers, this one's for you.
4. Avocado Lime Hummus
I didn't know what to expect with this one. The spicy avocado version left me underwhelmed. At this point, I felt there was no hope for an avocado and hummus collaboration; as far as I was concerned, this Avocado Lime Hummus would be nothing but a less spicy repeat of my previous experience.
Shockingly, I was wrong. I'm not sure what's going on here, but the avocado lime version of this dip tasted leagues better than the spicy avocado. That hint of lime brightens the flavor landscape so that it tastes less like a clash and more like a bright and cheery collaboration. The lime also causes the dip to take on a slightly Mexican vibe, almost like a well-made guacamole.
Additionally, this avocado lime version of Hope Food hummus is certified organic, so you reap the benefits of getting only the good stuff when you consume this particular flavor.
3. Jalapeño Cilantro Hummus
This one's definitely a winner. I walked into this Hope Foods Jalapeño Cilantro Hummus already thinking I'd like it, and I was right. The flavor is spot on, with all ingredients melding together in bold yet flavorful harmony that kept me coming back for more.
I will say that although this spicy organic hummus recipe is indeed tasty, it isn't for those who prefer simple flavors. This pick delivers a one-two punch on the tongue, as the robust taste of both jalapeño and cilantro come together for one enticingly spicy number on your palate.
As you might have already imagined, both the jalapeño and the cilantro do give off a Mexican-style vibe that may either be a turn-on or turn-off for some. For me, it was right up my alley — but if you don't like the taste of cilantro or similar flavors, you may find this off-putting. As for the spice, it's definitely there, but it isn't overwhelming. I'm quite lightweight when it comes to spice, and for me, the spice level on this one was just enough so that I could taste it without it ever becoming "too much."
2. Red Pepper Hummus
I had already been told that this particular Red Pepper Hummus had a showstopping flavor, but, as always, I wanted to judge for myself. What I found is that this hummus did indeed taste delish, much like an actual red pepper itself. And in case you think "red pepper" indicates spice, it certainly does not — just the sweet taste of bell pepper in creamy form that's utterly delightful on the taste buds.
As for the perks of this one, know that everything in the hummus, from the garbanzo beans to the spices, is indeed organic. The only thing not labeled organic is the citric acid, but that's only there to preserve the freshness of the product.
Use this organic hummus on carrots or chips or anything your heart wishes, really, as the flavor is smooth enough to complement most foods. As you can tell, this was one of my favorite picks.
1. Plant-Based Chocolate Dip
I wasn't expecting this to be so good. Sure, this Hope Foods Chocolate Dip looks like a canister of Nutella, and yes, it's the only sweet offering of the bunch. But I didn't expect to like it this much.
This chocolate dip is literally one of the best-tasting "healthy" dips I've had. It's lower in sugar than conventional chocolate sauce, which means it's suitable for coating toast or fruit pieces for breakfast. It also suits my kiddo's tastebuds well, and trust me, she's a tough critic. Though this chocolate dip has the look of Nutella, it doesn't contain any hazelnut flavor. To me, it actually tastes like chocolate pudding, and as a chocolate pudding fanatic myself, I must say I'm pleased.
Another thing I'd like to mention about this pick is that you should be prepared to have little bits and pieces of food in your mouth after consuming it. Though not unenjoyable, I thought it odd that the texture was so chunky until I read the package. This dip is made up of almonds and cashews, so those pieces are the remnants of its nutty base. I quite like this addition since it gives me the satisfaction of knowing I'm getting a few nuts in my diet in a totally tasty way. All in all, I really think this chocolate dip is a solid pick, and I could see myself buying this flavor over and over again.