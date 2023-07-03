Thai-Inspired Salmon Curry Recipe
When it comes to whipping up a nutritious weeknight dinner, chicken is many people's default protein. But when this steadfast staple gets a bit boring, salmon is here to step in for nutritious fats and refreshing seafood flavor — and no, we're not suggesting that you simply grill some salmon fillets and call it a day.
This Thai-inspired salmon curry recipe, courtesy of recipe developer Catherine Brookes, is here to elevate the seafood staple into something that checks all of the boxes: It's delicious, makes for a well-balanced meal, and comes together in just over 30 minutes. As Brookes herself describes, "I love the aromatic flavors and creamy sauce in this delicious Thai-inspired dish! Salmon is such a tasty protein to pair with curry and makes for something a little different than the usual chicken." No offense to poultry, but it's nice to switch things up every once in a while, and this curry provides a hassle-free way to do so.
Gather the ingredients for Thai-inspired salmon curry
Though salmon is the star of this recipe, it's certainly not the only component: You'll also be making a rich, coconutty curry to pair along with it. To make the sauce, you'll need olive oil, diced onion, minced garlic, grated ginger, chopped lemongrass, red curry paste, coconut milk, soy sauce, fish sauce, brown sugar, and the juice of a lime. The use of so many aromatics ensures that the curry is "packed with flavor," Brookes says. You'll also need a bit of salt and pepper to season the fish, but otherwise, the bright, umami-rich flavors of this dish will speak for themselves.
Cook the salmon
Begin by sprinkling your salmon fillets with salt and pepper to taste, then place a large, high-sided frying pan on the stovetop over medium-high heat. Add in the olive oil, and once it has heated up, add in the fillets skin-side down. Allow them to crisp up for 4 minutes before flipping, then let them continue cooking for another 2 to 3 minutes.
By this point, the salmon should be mostly cooked through, but it will have another chance to simmer with the curry to finish cooking entirely. Go ahead and remove the fillets from the pan and set them aside for the time being.
Build the curry sauce
Reduce the heat on the stovetop to medium, and then into the same pan, add the diced onion. Sauté for 5 minutes until softened, and follow up with the garlic, lemongrass, and ginger, cooking for another 2 minutes while stirring constantly.
Next up, add in the red curry paste and stir it into the aromatics. Now, pour in the coconut milk, soy sauce, fish sauce, and brown sugar, then bring the curry to a boil before reducing it to a simmer for 5 minutes.
Return the salmon to the pan, simmer, and serve
Squeeze the fresh lime juice into the curry and mix it in, then return the salmon fillets to the pan, making sure to spoon all of that curry sauce over the fish. Allow the entire dish to simmer for another 3 minutes, then you're ready to serve and enjoy.
When describing the finished dish, Brookes says, "It's aromatic and zingy with the perfect balance of savory and a little sweet." A nice, neutral side of rice or noodles works well to allow the flavors of the curry to shine, though you may also want to serve the dish with fresh cilantro, sliced chiles, or an extra squeeze of lime juice.
If you aren't able to finish all 4 servings in on sitting, no problem. "Leftovers should keep well in the fridge for up to 2 days," Brookes advises. "Portions can be reheated in the microwave."
- Salt, to taste
- Black pepper, to taste
- 4 salmon fillets, skin-on
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- ½ onion, diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 stalk lemongrass (outer layer removed), finely chopped
- 1-inch chunk ginger, grated
- 3 tablespoons Thai red curry paste
- 1 (15-ounce) can coconut milk
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon fish sauce
- 1 teaspoon brown sugar
- Juice of 1 lime, plus extra wedges for serving
- Sliced fresh chiles, for serving
- Fresh cilantro, for serving
- Season the salmon with salt and pepper to taste.
- Heat the oil in a large, high-sided frying pan over medium-high heat. Add the salmon skin-side down and fry for 4 minutes. Flip and fry for another 2-3 minutes on the other side until almost cooked through. Remove from the pan and set aside.
- Add the onion to the same pan and reduce the heat to medium. Fry for 5 minutes until softened, then add the garlic, lemongrass, and ginger and fry for another 2 minutes, stirring constantly.
- Add the curry paste and stir through.
- Add the coconut milk, soy sauce, fish sauce, and sugar. Stir well, bring to a boil, and reduce the heat to let simmer for 5 minutes.
- Squeeze in the lime stir and stir. Return the salmon to the pan and spoon the sauce over the fish. Simmer for another 3 minutes.
- Serve the salmon curry with rice or noodles, if desired, and garnish with optional fresh cilantro, chiles, and lime wedges.
|Calories per Serving
|1,110
|Total Fat
|79.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|32.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|218.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|13.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.8 g
|Total Sugars
|2.0 g
|Sodium
|1,323.2 mg
|Protein
|84.7 g