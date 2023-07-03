Thai-Inspired Salmon Curry Recipe

When it comes to whipping up a nutritious weeknight dinner, chicken is many people's default protein. But when this steadfast staple gets a bit boring, salmon is here to step in for nutritious fats and refreshing seafood flavor — and no, we're not suggesting that you simply grill some salmon fillets and call it a day.

This Thai-inspired salmon curry recipe, courtesy of recipe developer Catherine Brookes, is here to elevate the seafood staple into something that checks all of the boxes: It's delicious, makes for a well-balanced meal, and comes together in just over 30 minutes. As Brookes herself describes, "I love the aromatic flavors and creamy sauce in this delicious Thai-inspired dish! Salmon is such a tasty protein to pair with curry and makes for something a little different than the usual chicken." No offense to poultry, but it's nice to switch things up every once in a while, and this curry provides a hassle-free way to do so.