Mistakes Everyone Makes With Homemade Hummus

Canned chickpeas are a pantry staple perfect for pulling together a quick chickpea salad, but don't rely on this shortcut when it comes to hummus.

"When cooked from scratch, dried chickpeas become incredibly tender, resulting in a smooth and creamy hummus that melts in your mouth," explained Chef Owner Philippe Massoud of ilili restaurants. "Ultimately, using dried chickpeas in hummus allows me to create a homemade dip that is truly exceptional."

And texture isn't the only reason you should opt for dried. According to Massoud, canned chickpeas can often have a metallic flavor due to the preservation process, an assertion with which Tom Aviv, "MasterChef Israel" winner and chef of Branja in Miami, agrees.

"Technically, the main reason for using dried chickpeas over canned is because canned anything usually has a distinct 'canned' taste/smell to it, which can impact the flavor of the hummus," he said. "An added benefit of using dried is that you are in control over how long you want to cook your chickpeas, and how smooth you want the hummus to be."

If, however, you do decide to take this shortcut, Massoud has some advice. He said, "If you use canned chickpeas, rinse them thoroughly and cook them for at least 45 min and then drain them like you would dry ones."

You'll lose some of that canned flavor and obtain a much creamier texture.