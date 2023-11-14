Embrace The Pumpkin Spice Life And Add Fall Flavors To Your Ramen

Whenever the fall season approaches, you may find yourself venturing out to score a Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte. While pumpkin spice is most often enjoyed in seasonal beverages or baked goods, this fall-staple flavor doesn't always have to be a dessert. "Ramen" and "pumpkin" are two words that normally wouldn't even be in the same conversation, so you might not have expected this kind of dish to even be in the realm of possibility. But in the same way that you'd warm yourself up with a spiced bowl of butternut squash soup, this fall-coded ramen is similarly sweet and savory. The only difference (besides the type of gourd you're using) is the addition of slurp-able ramen noodles.

Mashed Recipe Developer Miriam Hahn is a big fan of the fall flavors in her "different but delicious" pumpkin spice ramen recipe. While it does include a certain amount of spiciness (the hot kind), this can be adjusted according to how much of a jalapeño kick your palate prefers. Speaking of spice, this recipe calls for a whopping number of spices and oils to concoct the perfect blend of flavor, which sounds absolutely mouthwatering — not to mention, it'll waft some pleasantly autumnal aromatics throughout your kitchen.