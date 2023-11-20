11 Surprising Foods You Can Carry-On Through TSA

With so many secure shipping methods available, we're not sure why anyone would want to fly with a live lobster in their carry-on, but that's not to say it can't be done. Whatever your reason for traveling with a living crustacean, you'll likely make it through the TSA checkpoint, but trying to smuggle your live lobster on a plane might leave you in a pinch. Before you travel with a lobster, be sure to check your specific airline's regulations for bringing a sea creature on board, as each company has their own set of rules beyond the TSA guidelines. TSA specifies that the live lobster should be contained in a clear, plastic, leak-proof bag or storage container so an officer can get a good look at your living ocean dweller.

If your lobster container shifts during flight, you'll want to check your sea bug for signs of life as soon as you arrive at your final destination. If your lobster succumbed to turbulence during your flight, you might want to kiss your lobster feast goodbye. Consuming lobster after it's dead can be poisonous. Many forms of shellfish contain harmful bacteria in their flesh that begins to multiply as soon as the crustacean is dead. Best to be on the safe side of food poisoning by making sure your lobster still has a pulse before dropping it in a pot of boiling water.