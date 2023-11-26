Common Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking With Cumin

All cumin is not created equal, our experts note, with Sosa explaining that a good point of reference is to always seek out larger cumin seeds, which, he says, are often of better quality — and may even contain more flavorful essential oils. But the size of your cumin is not the only quality indicator you should keep an eye on.

"Factors like soil, climate, and harvesting methods weave their essence into the spice," adds Sandoval. "Opting for quality cumin from trusted sources enriches your culinary creations, ensuring a more pronounced and authentic flavor."

Kluger prefers the cumin from Burlap and Barrel, a company that sources single-origin spices straight from small farms for the very best traceability. Colón, meanwhile, prefers Spiceology, noting that "The company's ethos aligns with my own philosophy." Indeed, the chef-owned and operated company is known for its top-quality spices, ground in small batches for the ultimate freshness.

"Sourcing as a chef is one the most important aspects of the job," says Colón. "I look for quality and expect high standards from whoever I'm purchasing anything from — it comes down to how they treat each ingredient, and that makes a difference when I use the product for my final dish."

To this advice, Becker adds one last recommendation: "As with any spice, it's best to buy small amounts of cumin and replenish your stocks often. That way, you'll always be working with the freshest possible spice."