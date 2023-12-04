When Buying Steaks, Look For Even Thicknesses

Cooking a perfect steak takes mastery and expertise. From understanding the ideal temperature for cooking to perfecting the timing, precision is key to achieving the best results. When it comes to steak, much of the know-how comes into play before you even step into the kitchen. Experts know that when buying multiple steaks, regardless of the cut, selecting steaks with the same thickness is essential so they cook at the same rate. This is one of the mistakes that nearly everyone makes when cooking steak.

You'll be thankful for consistency because pan-searing a steak is relatively hands-on. This cooking method, which prioritizes achieving a crisp sear on the outside of the steak and an evenly cooked center, requires juggling several different culinary balls at once. You must monitor and constantly flip the steak as it cooks over high heat for 6 to 12 minutes, depending on how well done you want it. Then, before it's finished cooking, add butter and herbs to the pan and continue searing the steak. Keeping the thickness of the cuts the same will ensure they all cook for the same amount of time, so you don't have to focus on when to remove individual steaks from the heat, making your job easier.