Mistakes Everyone Makes When Using A Meat Thermometer

Earlier, we discussed the importance of calibrating your thermometer in ice water. If you have a head for details, you probably noticed that the instructions are to immerse the thermometer's end in the water. In most cases, you should avoid immersing the entire meat thermometer because not all thermometers are made to be waterproof. Many will completely die if you even get the top of them wet while washing them by hand. Annoying, right? This is where it comes in handy to know what kind of meat thermometer you have and what are its limitations. If you throw your average grocery store-purchased meat thermometer into the dishwasher, chances are you will end up with a useless piece of metal and plastic, which is not ideal.

In the event that you want to measure the temperature of boiling water, you will need a meat thermometer that is resistant to water damage. If yours is not, you need to proceed carefully and keep the top of it safely dry. This is why it is always a good idea to double-check what kind of meat thermometer you have. Airing on the side of caution, you should plan to hand wash your meat thermometers and allow water to only contact the probe or end part that would go into the meat.