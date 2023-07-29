Tips For Buying Steaks In Bulk

If you've never thought of buying steaks in bulk before, you may be missing out. When you buy steaks in bulk, you can stock up whenever prices are best. Then, you always have steak on hand in the event you have a sudden craving for steak and eggs in the middle of the night or if some surprise guests show up on your doorstep and you need to cook up a quick meal that will impress. Plus, sometimes it just makes sense to buy steak in bulk if you're hosting an event, whether it's a backyard barbecue that calls for some T-bones on the grill or a holiday dinner that necessitates prime rib with all the sides.

However, don't just buy a bunch of steaks; toss them in your freezer, and assume you'll both save money and be able to enjoy like-fresh steaks any time at all for the next year. You'll need to follow our tips and tricks to ensure your bulk steak stays as high quality and delicious as it was the day you bought it at the best price possible. For example, did you know that you shouldn't freeze marinated steak, as it doesn't hold up as well? Or that you can get better deals on steaks if you buy a large cut of beef and do a little butchering on your own at home? Keep reading to find out more, plus other ways to get the most out of your next bulk steak purchase.