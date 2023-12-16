Ina Garten's Delicious Pancakes Come Straight From The Oven

Did you know that Ina Garten has been eating the same breakfast every day for over a decade? Yes, every morning after the cookbook author rises out of bed, the menu calls for a bowl of Garten's favorite comfort food; Irish McCann's quick-cooking Irish Oatmeal alongside a cup of coffee. While that makes Garten a bit of a creature of habit when it comes to her daily breakfast, her breakfast recipes are a different story.

Some of the dishes in the Food Network star's A.M. repertoire include breakfast hot dogs and scrambled eggs that she makes like pasta as well as pancakes that come straight from the oven. No, that wasn't a typo. Garten ditches the breakfast staple's namesake for her tri-berry oven pancakes because who wants to stand over the stove making one pancake at a time? Not the Barefoot Contessa.

When making her pancakes in the oven, Garten makes things even simpler by throwing all of her ingredients into the Kitchen Aid. Once the batter is ready, she divides it evenly into pre-heated gratin dishes with a healthy amount of butter to prevent sticking. She then returns the batter-filled dishes to the oven to bake for about 15 minutes, after which her guests enjoy a breakfast that Garten calls "delicious and dramatic." Even better, you can also serve these pancakes directly from the oven in the dishes they baked in. How fun is that?