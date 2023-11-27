Ina Garten's Breakfast Hot Dog Doesn't Scream 'Morning Meal'

As if hot dogs weren't already enough of a controversial subject in the culinary world, we have another question regarding the ballpark fave: Is it okay to eat a hot dog for breakfast? And if so, would that make it a breakfast sandwich? For Ina Garten, the answer to the first question is, apparently, yes, though her take on an a.m. frankfurter hardly screams, "morning meal."

It hardly screams "hot dog," either, as the Food Network star's recipe calls for chicken sausages rather than a wiener. And as for toppings? Garten keeps it relatively classic, with a unique twist on the traditional mustard that combines mayonnaise, sour cream, whole-grain mustard, Dijon, and salt to create a condiment she calls "mustard mayonnaise."

As a fan of hot dogs who has even said she would eat one for her last meal, we don't think Garten was trying to insult glizzy lovers with her breakfast hot dogs. We don't necessarily think her recipe is bad, but is it really brekky? Not according to one reviewer on Food Network, who staunchly wrote that Garten's dish "has nothing to do with breakfast."