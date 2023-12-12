McDonald's Changes You'll See In 2024

Sometimes, all it takes is two brothers and a dream to create a gleaming, golden powerhouse. We are, of course, talking about McDonald's, with its yellow M-shaped arches lighting up the skyline of what feels like every city across the globe. What began as a modest burger and shake shop just outside of Los Angeles in 1948 has become a cardinal global brand and fast-food industry titan.

But every prominent company, if it wishes to maintain its relevance, must be willing and prepared to evolve with the times. Regardless of what your personal opinion may be regarding its food, it can't be denied that McDonald's has done a commendable job of adapting over the years. From its marketing strategies to its storefronts to its menu to its mascots, McDonald's maintains a constant, rotating effort to match modern trends, considering consumer needs, wants, and desires in every era. And things don't appear to be changing any time soon; the coming year will bring with it plenty of advances to the restaurant known for its Egg McMuffins and Happy Meals. As per usual, the franchise plans to go above and beyond in an effort to protect its title as the world's #1 fast-food chain, so here are some McDonald's changes you can expect to see in 2024.