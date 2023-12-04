CosMc's Menu Is Like McDonald's From Another Dimension

CosMc's, McDonald's new restaurant brand, is coming to a galaxy near you. The concept is slated to debut in 2024 at select locations, and some of the first evidence of life has cropped up in Bolingbrook, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. TikTok creator @snackolator caught a glimpse of the menu at the new CosMc's location and reported that customers can expect a vast selection of beverages and an all-day breakfast.

He boiled the menu down to a hybrid of Sonic, McDonald's, and Starbucks. As for the decor and branding, it's all starring 1980s McDonald's character CosMc, a six-armed alien. The Illinois restaurant has four drive-thru lanes with digital menus to accommodate the takeout-only operation. In July, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski reported that eliminating the dine-in option allows the chain to build restaurants on real estate that wasn't formerly available due to size. This is part of McDonald's overall strategy of building more small-size restaurants to answer an increased demand for takeout.