The Key To Making Wingstop-Style Fries Is All In The Seasoning

While Wingstop specializes in wings (what else?), it's no slouch in the sides department, either. Okay, so the veggie sticks are pretty boring, if classic (the celery ones, at least), but the Cajun fried corn is quite tasty. The best non-wing thing on Wingstop's menu, though, is its seasoned fries, all because of the special fry seasoning mix that combines both sugar and spice.

Our copycat recipe doesn't duplicate the fries exactly since not everyone has the time to slice up a potato and deep-fry it, not to mention going through all of the cleanup that's involved in this messy process. Instead, Mashed developer Christina Musgrave's shortcut version of Wingstop-style fries starts with a bag of frozen fries that can be baked in the oven. After they're cooked, she adds that certain Wingstop je ne sai quoi with something that she describes as "a blend of sweet and savory flavors" including chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, pepper, and sugar (both brown and white). Musgrave feels that this spice blend "really work[s] together with the french fries."