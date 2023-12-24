How David Letterman Played A Role In The Rise Of Stubb's BBQ Sauce

Making it big in the food world is tough. Sometimes, it takes some luck and knowing the right people. That's precisely how a sauce from a humble local barbecue restaurant in the Texas panhandle became one of the most recognizable brands on supermarket shelves across the country.

We're talking about Stubb's, which began with Christopher B. Stubblefield (better known as "Stubb"), a Texas native. Stubblefield finessed his barbecue skills and flavors as a military cook into opening a restaurant in his hometown of Lubbock in 1968, known simply as Stubb's Bar-B-Q. The spot became as well known for its big-name country music and blues performances as it was for its mouthwatering barbecue. As a result, Stubblefield eventually began selling his fan-favorite sauce in the 1980s.

Among Stubb's biggest fans and personal friends was country musician Joe Ely. He brought a bottle of the sauce with him when he performed on David Letterman's "Late Night" show, resulting in the host falling in love with the delicious condiment. Stubbs himself ended up cooking for Letterman on the show in the early 1990s. This gave the brand such a boost that it led to a deal to put the sauce on store shelves in 1992.

The rest, as they say, is barbecue history.