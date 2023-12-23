Chains That Use The Highest Quality Seafood

From the succulent texture of tuna to the subtle flavors of crab and lobster, seafood can be turned into a hearty home-cooked feast or a centerpiece of a lavish restaurant dinner. Ultra versatile, aquatic delicacies can be grilled, steamed, battered and fried, and even chilled and served over ice. However, seafood isn't just enjoyed for its taste; it's also appreciated for its nutritional benefits. More specifically, fish and shellfish are rich sources of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals, as well as protein.

Chain restaurants differ in the caliber of the seafood offered. This isn't just a result of different preparation methods, but also due to the varying quality of the fish and shellfish itself. When it comes to seafood, freshness and origin matter. Seafood that is caught and served within a short timeframe often has superior flavor and texture. Moreover, sustainable fishing practices ensure the long-term health of marine ecosystems, adding another important consideration to your dining experience. To help you plan your next seafood dining adventure, we have compiled a list of the top chain restaurants based on the freshness, sustainability, and overall taste of the marine offerings. Check it out!