All 6 McNugget Buddies Toys Featured In McDonald's Kerwin Frost Adult Happy Meal, Explained

If you're going to bring a blast of modern energy to the concept of a Happy Meal, influencer Kerwin Frost is a perfect partner to pair up with. And you might as well make it an Adult Happy Meal while you're at it, complete with glammed-up toys to entice the Millennial and Gen Z set. Frost is a creative wizard of sorts, a multi-hyphenate artist-DJ-performer-designer, and a New York wunderkind when it comes to making a visual impact. In 2022, McDonald's approached him to reinvent McNugget Buddies, bringing the popular mix-and-match figures from the late '80s into the 21st century with a fresh look and a contemporary sense of fun. Fast forward to 2023, and the Kerwin Frost Box is the result of this commercial and creative teaming.

Why would McD's draw a dotted line directly to a connection with Frost? This artful move comes as McDonald's takes steps to modernize operations, on the heels of the launch of CosMc's, a drinks-only chain the fast-food juggernaut is testing in limited markets. Frost being part of the avant-garde gives McDonald's a chance to shake off some of the ho-hum in favor of a more exciting and fun-filled menu item. And since Frost's fanciful McNugget Buddies are new to the fast-food collectibles scene, we're eager to get to know each of the six characters a little better. They may look familiar at their core, but their swag is on point and their plucky attitudes are giving.