McDonald's McNugget Buddies Return After Decades On Hiatus

There are plenty of McDonald's Happy Meal toys that we wish would return from the grave. If McDonald's McNugget Buddies are on the top of that list for you, then you're in luck. According to a press release, the fast food chain has partnered with artist and D.J. Kerwin Frost to create the Kerwin Frost Box. The box includes either a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac alongside fries, a drink, and a McNugget Buddy collectible.

This will mark the first time McNugget Buddies have been available at McDonald's in more than 25 years. The Buddies were the most popular Happy Meal toys from 1988 to 1990, and Frost has reimagined them for 2023. Through this redesign, Frost aimed not only to recreate his favorite childhood Happy Meal toys but also to reference his hometown of Harlem, New York.

From the year's viral Grimace Shake trend to the return of McDonald's Halloween buckets, it's clear that the chain is putting a great deal of effort behind reviving its old mascots and toys. For those who remember McNugget Buddies from the first time around, this new iteration of the fan-favorite Happy Meal toys is sure to spark plenty of nostalgia.