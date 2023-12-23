Expert Tips For Elevating Apple Cider With Unexpected Spices

Apple cider is the quintessential holiday drink. Its warming powers turn chilly weather into cozy nights, and it reminds us why we love the fall and winter. A traditional mulled apple cider recipe typically contains some combination of cinnamon, cloves, and star anise. Frequently, citruses like orange or lemon are used to give the drink tangy complexity. The warm spices, crisp apple, and citrus play off of one another to make the ultimate comfort drink. Apple cider isn't limited to these flavors, however, and it's inviting enough to let more unconventional spices into the mix.

Mashed asked multiple experts if they have any go-to additions for an apple cider spice mix, and their varied answers prove that apple cider can be spiced to meet any personal taste. These experts included Suzanne DeStio, sommelier and beverage director of One White Street; Max Green, bar director at Point Seven; Haera Shin, beverage director of Momofuku Noodle Bar and Majordomo; and Kavé Pourzanjani, co-owner of Paradise Lost.

Spiciness is an element many of these experts recommended adding. Shin, for example, loves "playing around with adding heat in the form of chili or cayenne pepper." A splash of spiciness can give cider an unexpected kick. Along a similar vein are Pourzanjani's picks: fennel seed and Szechuan peppercorn. This Chinese five-spice route creates a "complex and slightly savory cider," and the aromatic Szechuan peppercorn provides a tingling sensation different from chilis' more straightforward spice.