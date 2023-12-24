Why You Should Pair Your Burger With Citrusy Cocktails

The only downside to enjoying a big, mouthwatering burger is selecting what drink to pair it with. Fortunately, Mashed consulted an expert to weigh in on this important issue. The next time you've grilled up a juicy cheeseburger for yourself or guests, you'll be safe in the knowledge that what you're sipping is beverage director-approved.

The name of that beverage director? Jess Stewart of the West Coast Trust Restaurant Group. According to Stewart's expertise, "I'd go for a refreshing cocktail, one incorporating lemon, lime, or another tart/sweet fruit." This could range from the popular (dare we say obvious) choice of the classic Margarita to the grapefruit-centric Paloma. The invigorating punch of a chilled, fruit-based alcoholic beverage will offset that much-desired savory swell of a beefy burger, both hitting the tastebuds in a completely different yet complementary way.

In this vein, the lemon is your friend. A refreshing Pimm's and lemonade could be the perfect mate for a grease-heavy burger. Really, any mixed drink with a citrus base will do, especially on a hot day. While a classic milkshake is always a welcome treat to pair with a burger, there's no reason you can't branch out to fruitier frontiers.