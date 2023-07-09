How To Pair Fast Food And Wine Like A Sophisticated Sommelier

In fashion, we have dressy casual, that mix of wardrobe staples that bridges the gap between New York Fashion Week runway fashion and, well, an afternoon shopping experience at the local Gap. In the food world, we have fast-food chic — we just totally made that term up — but the idea behind it is solid. What high fashion sensibilities did for casual clothes, wine can do for fast food. Just as there was once a time when women probably wouldn't have thrown together a pair of Christian Louboutin high heels with 501 jeans, so, too, is it the case that the home sommelier probably wouldn't have broken out the Ghost Horse Vineyard 'Spectre' Cabernet Sauvignon to drink with a Big Mac.

But why not? We live in an age where identifying as a foodie means letting things slide across our taste buds in combinations never yet tasted. Exploring a food or beverage on its own doesn't quite offer us the contrast required for us to know the food or drink fully, and to know a thing fully, we must have a taste contrast. Granted, it doesn't take a $4,000 bottle of wine for you to appreciate a good burger, but a $30 bottle of wine and a burger? That's a combo that's tasty and easy on the wallet. So, if you haven't yet paired the best wine cellar stock with the most decadent fast food offering, might we suggest starting with these 11 fast food and wine combos?