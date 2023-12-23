The Surefire Way To Give Your Brussels Sprouts The Sear They Need - Exclusive

When you're an adult, you may start actually liking Brussels sprouts (and if you don't, that's okay, too). The vegetable has a distinct flavor that comes out delicious with extra seasoning, butter, or whatever your go-to add-ons are. So if you aren't a fan of Brussels sprouts but think you could become one, where might you be going wrong? Omaha Steaks executive chef David Rose has an answer for you.

It all comes down to the cooking method — like blanching if you prefer not to have crunchy Brussels sprouts. Blanching refers to pouring the vegetables into boiling water for a short period of time and then quickly throwing them in ice. David Rose told Mashed in an exclusive interview, "I blanch them for about two minutes to get a kickstart on the cooking process. I slice them in half." That's when the seasoning comes in, as well as an additional cooking method that really enhances the flavor.