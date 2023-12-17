14 Ways To Give Brussels Sprouts A Serious Flavor Boost

Love them or hate them, Brussels sprouts are a holiday staple, and they're served with roast dinners throughout the year, too. In other words, there's no getting away from them. If you've not been converted to how good they can be, that might be because you're not eating them in the right way. At worst, they can be flaccid, watery, and pale green with a taste that is reminiscent of wet socks. Beyond this, they are often regarded as boring, slightly acrid-tasting vegetables to be avoided as an adult. Meanwhile, parents beseech little ones to "try at least one" in a bid to get them to eat up their greens.

However, combined with other ingredients or cooked in certain ways, the distinct, cabbage-like taste can transform into a delightful mouthful. A Dickensian-style offering of tasteless mush can magically become a gourmet dish that's worthy of a place on the table of a grand feast. Prepare to be surprised by the incredible ways to give Brussels sprouts a serious flavor boost. The results are so mouthwatering that these fairy cabbages may be about to become your favorite side of all.