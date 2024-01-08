How Emeril Lagasse Pulled Himself Out Of Restaurant Ruin

One way to ensure you get customers is to stay in the public eye and expand what you do so that more people have a chance to go to your restaurants or become aware of your name. Lagasse has continually cultivated more and more gigs and made sure that he was seeking diverse venues. Sometimes those diverse venues were trailblazing, such as the time that NASA asked him to create meals for the International Space Station. He also got a TV special out of it on the Food Network, in which he was able to speak with the astronauts who'd eaten his food.

But he's also diversified through more traditional routes, such as continuing to do TV shows on newer channels like Roku+. He's opened a couple of outposts on cruise ships so that people can eat his food while at sea. This has helped keep his name and food very visible to the public, even as he had to shut down restaurants due to things like the pandemic.

Lagasse has been very good about constantly seeking out new forms of financial support. Not only does he have those contracts with cruise lines and his other restaurant and cookbook income, but he also has income from cookware sales, partnerships and licensing with food and cookware companies, even more TV shows through an expanded universe of channels, guest spots on other shows like Masterchef, and more. Sometimes those resources don't last, like when he had a short-lived and badly reviewed sitcom in 2001 based on his life; he shot 10 episodes, but only seven were aired, and the show was universally panned for less-than-stellar acting. But every little bit helps to stabilize his company in a field that's inherently unstable.