Evaporated Coconut Milk Turns Creamy Cocktails Vegan With Maximum Flavor

Cocktails have held our imagination for, quite literally, centuries. From the first recorded use of the word as relating to a drink in an 1803 edition of The Farmer's Cabinet to the rhapsodic Roaring Twenties to the post-war Tiki craze, we've been mixing our evening tipples to be sweeter, spicier, or scarier.

Due to this rich history and variety, sometimes opening a menu at a fancy cocktail bar can be an anxiety-inducing experience, with some places offering a whole book's worth of options. For folks with special dietary needs, finally finding something you like the sound of and then catching the dreaded "condensed/evaporated milk," "egg white," or "half-and-half" on the listed ingredients is a kick in the teeth.

Luckily, it's getting easier to find viable substitutes, whether you're out and about or fixing a drink at home, with plant-based milk alternatives being a particularly useful addition to any mixologist's inventory.