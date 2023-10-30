Meet Ron Ponche, Your New Favorite Winter Cocktail

If whipping up some homemade eggnog is one of your favorite holiday traditions, then there's one cocktail that just might change your whole winter. It's called ron ponche, and it's a perfect beverage for anyone who loves sipping on something thick, sweet, and a little spicy. In Latin America, folks drink ron ponche around the holiday season instead of eggnog on los Tiempos de Navidad and Año Nuevo.

Ron ponche is essentially the Panamanian version of eggnog, but there are a few noteworthy differences. For one thing, eggnog isn't always alcoholic, but every iteration of ron ponche includes rum — the drink's name is pronounced like "rum punch," after all. While eggnog fans will likely taste major similarities to their favorite holiday drink in ron ponche, this Panamanian cocktail has plenty of other similar versions that are popular in different countries. Coquito is the Puerto Rican version of the drink, which includes coconut. Chile has Cola de Mono, Mexico has Ropope, and the Dominican Republic and Venezuela have their own version, simply called Ponche.