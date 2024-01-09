CosMc's Breakfast Blows McDonald's Away

McDonald's is the largest fast food chain on Earth, so we guess it makes sense that when the franchise announced it would be opening a brand new restaurant focusing on trendy drinks, the world went wild. The very first CosMc's location opened up in Bolingbrook, Illinois in December of 2023 — and the wrap-around line of cars in the drive-thru on opening morning was reportedly epic. "The line at the new CosMc's where some people arrived at 3 a.m. to get their drink at 6 a.m.," reads the title of a Reddit thread featuring an almost unbelievable photo of a swirling, continuous line of vehicles. This obviously speaks to the hype surrounding the new restaurant ... but how is CosMc's, really?

Being McDonald's-affiliated, it stands to reason that the new restaurant will be compared to its well-established parent company — and the comparisons between CosMc's and McDonald's have already started to roll in from consumers. While the reviews could be considered premature given that CosMc's is so new, CosMc's breakfast appears, by all accounts, to be superior to McDonald's. Such a bold claim might make you skeptical, but hear us out. After studying a collection of consumer reviews, as well as conducting a comprehensive menu comparison, we are convinced that CosMc's breakfast blows McDonald's away — here's why.