13 Best Inexpensive Store-Bought Chocolate Bars

Picking up a few of your favorite chocolate bars may feel like luxury spending to people who reserve their treat consumption for the most special of occasions. It's a sensible practice, considering how easily buying high-quality chocolate bars can set shoppers back quite a few hard-earned bucks, depending on the brand and the type of chocolate beneath the wrapper. But there are superior chocolate bars on the market set at reasonable prices, widely available at online retailers and brick-and-mortar shops, which makes it easier to indulge without sending your discretionary spending spinning out of control.

We looked for bars priced $4.00 and under with great ratings from customers, plus we used a little real-world experience from our own chocolate-tasting moments. Prices will vary by location, of course, so we chose bars that could be found for the target price at grocery, drug, and big-box retailers, including Amazon, where buying inexpensive chocolate bars gets even more budget-friendly. Some of these selections are popular candy bars, while others are lesser-known options and specialty creations. Regardless of their clout in the world of confections, they're all worthy choices that put enjoying the finer things in life within easy reach.