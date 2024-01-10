Add Booze To Your Bête Noire Chocolate Cake For More Complex Flavor

There are many secrets to making the best chocolate cake out there, but adding a splash of booze to the mix is one that makes all the difference. Bête noire — or "black beast" — is one French-style dessert that deserves to get a little tipsy, as alcohol infuses each bite with an extra layer of complexity. The texture is similar to that of a cheesecake or mousse, and the cake is typically topped with a smooth chocolate ganache.

If you've got your favorite type of bourbon on hand, adding it to a bête noire cake will give the dessert nutty undertones of vanilla. (This also makes it the best liquor choice for cookies and pie fillings.) A dash of bitters in the cake mix can level it up even further, imparting the classic flavors of an old fashioned into the recipe. All it takes to make a classic bête noire is a blend of semisweet and bittersweet chocolate and butter, all of which are melted together once a cooked sugar syrup is poured over them. You can also add orange peels and orange juice to the syrup for a burst of citrus, or even peppercorns if you want to give the bake a spicy edge. Instead of combining the eggs with a whisk, bakers who have mastered the black beast stress the importance of using a spatula to avoid mixing in too much air.