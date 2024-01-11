What Really Happens If You Eat Too Much Spam?

Spam has been a shelf-stable fave for meat eaters ever since it was invented in 1937 by Jay Hormel. Since then, it's become a staple of store cupboards across the country — and indeed around the globe.

It's no surprise that Spam is particularly beloved in places with a history of Army occupation and food scarcity. "Having the sort of food that can survive in the tropical heat and be kept on a shelf for weeks and months was a huge boon," food historian Rachel Laudan tells Eater. The canned pork product became a mainstay of Hawaiian cuisine following local sanctions on deep sea fishing that left locals with few options for protein sources, and it has since been incorporated into the local cuisine in dishes like spam musubi or loco moco. Spam became beloved in both the Philippines and Guam post-World War II; today, residents of Guam consume an average of 16 cans of Spam per person per year.

But while Spam is certainly a delicious, inexpensive source of protein, with a whopping seven grams per two-ounce serving, it's not something that should necessarily be consumed with reckless abandon. Spam as an occasional food is fine for most, but if you eat it daily, these are some of the symptoms you might expect to experience.