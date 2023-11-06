Spam Belongs In Breakfast Sandwiches

Spam is an underrated meat, it's as simple as that. It just gets a bad rap for being highly processed and packed into a can. However, people don't have the same thoughts regarding other processed meats like hot dogs, sausages, and bacon. So, it's time to give Spam a break! Its savory and salty qualities make it a versatile meat, and there are many unexpected uses for it. For example, instead of sausage or bacon, try adding Spam to your breakfast sandwich.

Spam and the U.S. go way back. American company Hormel Foods put Spam on the market in 1937. It was popular due to its affordability and convenience, and quickly became a household name. Speaking of names — fun fact: the name is a combination of the words "spiced ham". During World War II, Spam became a staple food for Allied soldiers. Wartime also spread this meat to other countries, like the Philippines and South Korea.

It's popular today for the same reasons it was back then, but also for its mouth-watering flavor and ease of cooking. It has found its way into many recipes — in stews, with rice, fried, or grilled — Spam can do it all.