Miller Lite Beer Mints Review: Buy A Pack Of Gum Instead

Just in time for beer lovers observing Dry January, Miller Lite is launching its latest non-beverage promo item, Miller Lite Beer Mints. These brew-based confections shouldn't be confused with regular breath mints sold in wrappers stamped to look like Miller Lite cans. These novelty sweets are a whole new item that takes the flavors of both beer and mint and merges them into a singular treat made especially for beer fans. The combination may sound less than pleasing, but other treats like Brew Candy show there's a space in the snack world for beer and candy to co-mingle.

A better question to ask than "What is this odd-sounding item and why am I so enticed by the thought of it?" is "Why has Miller Lite gone to the trouble to launch a limited-edition nonalcoholic product at all?" The company that produces a canned brew known as The Champagne of Beers should be doing well enough with its own momentum to avoid easy cash grabs in the form of product tie-ins like beer mints, shouldn't it? Still, keeping your brand in the public eye during times of slow sales calls for invention and imagination, and these mints look to be that type of clever contrivance for Miller.