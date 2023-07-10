Miller Lite's Beercoal Returning, But You Have To Act Fast

In the beginning, there was beer can chicken. (Beginning of what, you may ask? The rather niche field of grilling with beer, but that made for a less dramatic intro.) Standing a chicken up on a grill with a beer can shoved up its butt not only allows it to cook on all sides but may also impart an essence de bière. Purdue (the chicken people) even produced a beer infused with chicken-friendly seasonings such as pepper, rosemary, and thyme specifically meant for beer can cooking. The latest evolution of beer-grilling involves brew-infused charcoal, specifically the Miller Lite product known as Beercoal.

Beercoal, which first came out in time for grilling season in 2022, is back in a 2.0 version from Kingsford. We're not sure yet how Miller Lite's new product stacks up against the original, as it's only just come out, but if you want to try it for yourself, it can be purchased online from the Milwakee-based brewer's website for $11.99 a bag. You'll need to be 21 or up to buy it, even though the charcoal isn't made with beer (and you're unlikely to be eating the chunks), but rules are rules). If last year is anything to go by, you may need to act fast. Miller says that last year's product sold out in minutes.