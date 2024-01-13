McDonald's Vs Taco Bell: Which Fast Food Restaurant Does Breakfast Better?

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But we won't settle for just any breakfast food. And neither should you. When you are on the run and in a hurry, you need something that is not only fast and tasty but also fits within your budget.

Fast food restaurants know this and are happy to help with their varied menus. McDonald's and Taco Bell in particular have brought unique takes to the world of breakfast food, though there is some overlap among their offerings. Both are vying for your business.

The last thing anyone wants to deal with in the morning is a subpar breakfast, so we went out bright and early to put these two chains to the test. We placed our orders online and picked up a variety of food — breakfast sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hash browns, and more — so we could determine which fast food restaurant has the better breakfast.