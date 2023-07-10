McDonald's Is Saying Goodbye To Its McCafé Bakery Treats

Don't you hate it when you find a new favorite item from a fast-food restaurant, only for it to be discontinued years later? Why can't all good things last forever? Unfortunately, McDonald's recently announced it will be removing all three of its McCafé Bakery items from the menu, according to Today. The soon-to-be-departing treats include the streusel crumb-topped blueberry muffin, the cream cheese-drizzled cinnamon roll, and the sugar-glazed apple fritter.

These products have been on the menu since 2020 – when McDonald's got new bakery items for the first time in almost a decade — and they will likely be discontinued by July 15, 2023, per an Instagram post that broke the news before Today fact-checked it. One McDonald's USA representative confirmed this development with an explanation of the reason why, saying, "We're always listening to our fans and adjusting our menu based on what they crave." In other words, although many consumers love these sweet treats, there just wasn't enough love to justify keeping them on the menu. Cue the violins.

These three dessert products join McDonald's growing list of other discontinued items, including the Arch Deluxe, McPizza, Triple Double Burger, and Big N Tasty. Now, McDonald's fans are sharing mixed reactions to this recent bit of news on social media.